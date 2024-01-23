Phillies tickets for 2024 season home games go on sale this week
article
PHILADELPHIA - As one Philadelphia sports season comes to an end, another begins - and the city is ready for a comeback!
The Phillies' first home game for the 2024 season is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Thursday, March 28, against the Atlanta Braves.
You can grab your spot for the Citizens Banks Park home opener, and rest of the season, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Brian Johnson will not return as Eagles offensive coordinator: report
- Watch: Jason Kelce helps young fan say hi to Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs game
- Montgomery County native headed to NFC Championship as Detroit Lions running back
Single game tickets, along with three and six-game packs, will all be available on the Phillies website.
Can't wait until March to catch the Fightin' Phils? Spring training starts next month!