Phillies tickets for 2024 season home games go on sale this week

As one Philadelphia sports season comes to an end, another begins - and the city is ready for a comeback!

The Phillies' first home game for the 2024 season is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Thursday, March 28, against the Atlanta Braves.

You can grab your spot for the Citizens Banks Park home opener, and rest of the season, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Single game tickets, along with three and six-game packs, will all be available on the Phillies website.

Can't wait until March to catch the Fightin' Phils? Spring training starts next month!