Watch: Jason Kelce helps young fan say hi to Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs game

An unforgettable moment a young Taylor Swift fan couldn't have imagined in her wildest dreams!

Video from the bleachers of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs playoff game shows Eagles' star Jason Kelce lifting up a young girl to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift in her box suite.

The young fan brought a sign to the game for Swift to read, and excitedly waved at the Pennsylvania native from in front of her box.

Kelce, the brother of Chiefs tight end and Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, shared a box with the pop star during Sunday's divisional round match-up in Buffalo.

While the TV cameras are usually locked on Swift, a bare chested Jason Kelce stole the show with his uproarious cheering.

"It was a really great moment to see a great athlete like Jason Kelce come out of his seats to join in on the fun and excitement of the Buffalo Bills and KC game," Bryce Keeble, who shot the video, told Storyful.

The Chiefs managed to squeak by the Bills 27-24 to advance to the AFC Conference Championship game where they will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.