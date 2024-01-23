Brian Johnson will not return as Eagles offensive coordinator: report

article

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not return next season, according to reports.

Johnson, 36, had been with the Eagles since 2021, first as a quarterbacks coach before taking over for Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator.

Johnson, who helped guide the Eagles to a 10-1 record to start the year, quickly found himself on the hot seat during the team's late-season tailspin.

Philadelphia already axed defensive playcaller Sean Desai, meaning head coach Nick Siriani will have to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane mentions Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as a possible candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator job.

This will be the second offseason Philadelphia will have to find new offensive and defensive playcallers after Jonathan Gannon and Steichen found head coaching roles.