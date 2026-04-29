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Phillies Wednesday night game moved up due to possible inclement weather

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Published  April 29, 2026 2:38pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
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The Brief

    • The Phillies have moved up the first pitch of their Wednesday night game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park from 6:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.
    • The team is hoping to beat out the rain, with scattered showers expected to hit the area around 6:00 p.m. before turning into heavier rain around 8:00 p.m.
    • The earlier start could help alleviate traffic congestion around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to beat the rain!

What we know:

The Phillies are moving up their Wednesday night game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park due to possible inclement weather.

The originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game will now begin at 6:10 p.m. Gate openings will remain unchanged.

Some scattered showers are expected to hit Philadelphia around 6 p.m., before heavier rain comes down around 8 p.m.

Dig deeper:

The move could help ease traffic around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The Flyers are back in town playing Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Phillies.

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