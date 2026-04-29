Phillies Wednesday night game moved up due to possible inclement weather
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PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to beat the rain!
What we know:
The Phillies are moving up their Wednesday night game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park due to possible inclement weather.
The originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game will now begin at 6:10 p.m. Gate openings will remain unchanged.
Some scattered showers are expected to hit Philadelphia around 6 p.m., before heavier rain comes down around 8 p.m.
Dig deeper:
The move could help ease traffic around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
The Flyers are back in town playing Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Phillies.