Philly 10K: Road closures, parking restrictions, and everything else you need to know

On your marks…get set…go! The Philly 10K road race is happening this Sunday in South Philadelphia.

Runners will wind through city streets for 6.2 miles, and for the first time this year's race will feature a race just for kids.

Ahead of the race, Philadelphia shared road closures and parking restrictions that won't expire until the conclusion on the event.

What time does the race start and end?

The Philly 10K will start at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th and South streets. Runners will cross the finish line at 5th and South street.

Is there a map of the race route?

A map of the race route can be found here.

Which roads will be closed?

The following street will be closed beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 25 until approximately 2 p.m. for the post-race festival:

4th Street from South Street to Bainbridge Street

5th Street from South Street to Monroe Street

East Passyunk Avenue from South Street to Monroe Street

Bainbridge Street from S. 5th Street to S. 3rd Street

The following street will be closed beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 25 for the start and finish areas:

South Street from 4th Street to 11th Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 25 and will reopen as the race concludes:

6th Street from South Street to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Moyamensing Avenue

Moyamensing Avenue from Washington Avenue to Snyder Avenue

Snyder Avenue from Moyamensing Avenue to 13th Street

13th Street from Snyder Avenue to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from 13th Street to East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson Street to 9th Street

9th Street from East Passyunk Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street

13th Street from Washington Avenue to Locust Street

Locust Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

12th Street from Locust Street to Christian Street

Christian Street from 12th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Christian Street to South Street

Organizers say street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are service. All street closures are expected to be reopened no later than 12 p.m.

Which streets will be closed?

The streets that will be impacted by the race will also be "Temporary No Parking" zones from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's the Finish Festival?

The Finish Festival will happen at the conclusion of the race on Bainbridge Street. Race participants with a Legacy entry or Passyunk Premium entry will receive a free beer from Brewery ARS, a custard from Shake Shack or a Lil Pop popsicle. The Finish Festival will also include live music, food, and photo opportunities.

What will the weather be like?

Race day in Philly is shaping up to be hot and sunny, so hydration will be key for runners. FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s by midday, with increased humidity that will make temperatures feel much warmer.