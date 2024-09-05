Expand / Collapse search

Philly cycling safety: How City Council is working to keep cyclists safe

By
Updated  September 5, 2024 10:58pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Improving safety for cyclists top priority for Philly City Council

Philly City Council tackles bike safety issues and how to improve cycling experiences in the city.

CENTER CITY - Philadelphia City Council is looking to ban people from stopping their cars in the city’s bike lanes.

The move comes amid a series of deaths of cyclists at the hand of drivers recently.

Drivers are already not allowed to park in bike lanes, but have a grace period of 25 minutes to move.

The new bill makes it illegal to stop in the lanes at all.

Related

CHOP doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Center City: 'A beacon of light'
article

CHOP doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Center City: 'A beacon of light'

The life and career of a young doctor who cared for children in Philadelphia was suddenly cut short in a tragic bike accident on Wednesday night.

It was introduced by Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. The legislation increases fines.

"When you park in the lane, it already causes the bicyclists to go out into traffic. There lies the vulnerability of a person actually getting hit," Johnson explained.

He added the city is also looking into concrete barriers to separate some bike lanes from the street.