Philly cycling safety: How City Council is working to keep cyclists safe

Philadelphia City Council is looking to ban people from stopping their cars in the city’s bike lanes.

The move comes amid a series of deaths of cyclists at the hand of drivers recently.

Drivers are already not allowed to park in bike lanes, but have a grace period of 25 minutes to move.

The new bill makes it illegal to stop in the lanes at all.

It was introduced by Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. The legislation increases fines.

"When you park in the lane, it already causes the bicyclists to go out into traffic. There lies the vulnerability of a person actually getting hit," Johnson explained.

He added the city is also looking into concrete barriers to separate some bike lanes from the street.