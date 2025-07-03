Philly deliver driver injured, shot fired after customer refuses to pay for pizza: police

The Brief A delivery driver was injured by a customer who refused to pay for his order. Police say the driver fired his weapon during the altercation. The customer was taken into custody.



A late-night pizza delivery took a violent turn in Southwest Philadelphia, ending with a customer being taken into police custody.

What we know:

A 43-year-old man was making a pizza delivery on the 2600 block of North Carroll Street around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a fight broke out when the customer refused to pay for his order.

When the customer cut the driver's arm with an unknown object, police say the driver fired his weapon towards the customer.

The customer, a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody. The driver declined medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released, along with any charges.

Police also did not say if the driver was licensed to carry.