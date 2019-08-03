'Philly Free Streets’: What you need to know
PHILADELPHIA - On Saturday, the 4th Annual Philly Free Streets event will take over North Broad Street.
The event — a “people-powered initiative” that temporarily closes streets to cars, inviting people to walk, bike, and play — runs eight miles long from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Below is everything you need to know before joining the festivities.
Road Closures & Restrictions
North Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Butler Street. Select east-west streets will be open to vehicular traffic to cross North Broad Street. These streets are:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Arch Street
- Vine Street (Eastbound only)
- Spring Garden Street
- Ridge Avenue
- Girard Avenue
- Diamond Street
- Lehigh Avenue
- Allegheny Avenue
- Erie Avenue
- Butler Street
One-way streets that feed into the Philly Free Streets route will be controlled by Philadelphia Police and designated local access only. Additional closures may be implemented if needed in the interest of public safety. North Broad Street and adjacent closures will be opened post-event as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 5 p.m. Saturday.
Parking Restrictions
Parking restrictions on the Philly Free Streets route will begin at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Butler Street. All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Additional parking restrictions include:
- Arch Street from Juniper to Broad
- Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th
- Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad
- Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad
- Wallace Street from Watts to Broad
- Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge
- Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle
- Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle
- Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle
- Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad
- Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad
- Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad
- Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad
- Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle
- Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad
- Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad
- Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad
- Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler
Public Transportation
SEPTA's Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule on Saturday.