'Philly Free Streets’: What you need to know

On Saturday, the 4th Annual Philly Free Streets event will take over North Broad Street.

The event — a “people-powered initiative” that temporarily closes streets to cars, inviting people to walk, bike, and play — runs eight miles long from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Below is everything you need to know before joining the festivities.

Road Closures & Restrictions

North Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Butler Street. Select east-west streets will be open to vehicular traffic to cross North Broad Street. These streets are:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Arch Street

Vine Street (Eastbound only)

Spring Garden Street

Ridge Avenue

Girard Avenue

Diamond Street

Lehigh Avenue

Allegheny Avenue

Erie Avenue

Butler Street

One-way streets that feed into the Philly Free Streets route will be controlled by Philadelphia Police and designated local access only. Additional closures may be implemented if needed in the interest of public safety. North Broad Street and adjacent closures will be opened post-event as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 5 p.m. Saturday.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions on the Philly Free Streets route will begin at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Butler Street. All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Additional parking restrictions include:

Arch Street from Juniper to Broad

Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th

Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad

Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad

Wallace Street from Watts to Broad

Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge

Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle

Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle

Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle

Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad

Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad

Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad

Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad

Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle

Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad

Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad

Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad

Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler

Public Transportation

SEPTA's Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule on Saturday.