Philly Girls Jump in a Double Dutch Jump Off

Philly Girls Jump sponsored the double Dutch jump off Sunday, at Awbury Park and many turned out for a hopping good time.

The event, held in Awbury Park, in the East Germantown neighborhood, was originally scheduled earlier in May, but was postponed due to weather.

Guests turning out early were treated to basic double Dutch lessons.

