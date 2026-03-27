Philly high school junior praised for helping driver in medical distress

The Brief A 17-year-old Philadelphia student is being recognized for helping a driver in medical distress on Tulip Street. Jaheim Warner comforted the woman until help arrived, according to neighbors and witnesses. The woman’s current condition has not been shared.



A Philadelphia high school student is being praised for stepping in to help a driver experiencing a medical emergency in his neighborhood.

Student jumps into action after baseball game

Jaheim Warner, a junior at Tacony Academy Charter High School, was walking home after a baseball game when he noticed a driver in crisis on Tulip Street.

He saw people trying to wake the woman inside a white pick-up truck, but the doors were locked and the woman appeared to be having a seizure, according to Warner.

Warner used a pipe to smash the back window and climbed through to reach the woman, neighbors said. He stayed by her side, held her hands and comforted her until emergency responders arrived.

Neighbors described the scene as emotional and uplifting.

"I was proud of him. I don’t even know him, and I was proud of him. It was a little emotional," said Christine Sternberger of Tacony. "Everything is just so negative in the world right now and to see somebody do something so good it’s such a positive thing," said Sternberger.

Warner said he felt compelled to help.

"I care a lot about people and I saw her going through something that I didn’t want to see anyone going through," said Warner. "I just felt like I had to stay with her like to make sure she wasn’t alone through that rough time and to make sure somebody could sit there and comfort her in the way that I could, so I sat there. I held her hands and said it’s going to be OK. I’m not going to leave you and I never did," said Warner.

Recognition from community and school

What they're saying:

The story spread quickly through the neighborhood and on social media, with dozens of people praising Warner’s actions.

"In the moment I was just so shocked that the person who really arose to the occasion was this little boy," said Ashlee Cheatley, a neighbor who witnessed the rescue. "He just seemed like he was protecting her in that moment when we were waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Just sat behind her and was rubbing her arms saying like it’s going to be OK. The cops are on their way," said Cheatley.

Warner’s school recognized him during morning announcements. "I just sat there embraced everybody. I couldn’t believe I could do something like that until I did it," said Warner.

Neighbors are working to ensure Warner receives further recognition.

"Today I talked to the president of the Tacony Civic Association and he got in contact with [State Senator] Joe Picozzi and we just sent him an email letting Joe Picozzi know what’s going on because we feel like he deserves something," said Sternberger.

Warner said the experience had a deep impact on him. "Just being there with that lady, it brought a lot to me, it like touched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain," said Warner.

Warner hopes to become a firefighter in Philadelphia to help his community.

Neighbors said the white pick-up truck had been moving in neutral for a few minutes before Warner intervened.

The woman’s current condition has not been shared.