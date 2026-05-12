Shoplifter swipes nearly $10K in rare Pokémon cards from Montgomery County shop: police

The Brief A suspected shoplifter is accused of stealing nearly $10K in rare Pokémon cards from a card shop in Trappe. The alleged theft happened around noon on Monday, May 4th. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact state police.



State Police in Montgomery County are searching for shoplifter accused of stealing nearly $10K in rare Pokémon cards.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police in Skippack said the suspect visited Nashcards on West Main Street in Trappe Borough on Monday, May 4th.

Investigators say the suspect asked to look at multiple pieces of Pokémon-related merchandise, and left the store with the rare items.

The stolen items include a 2021 Pokémon JPN Gengar VMAX 108781525 PSA 10 card valued at $2,500, a 2005 Pokémon Gold Star Metagross Delta Species 139716038 PSA 6 card valued at $2,850, and a sealed Pokémon Base Set XY Booster Box valued at $4,200.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Pennsylvania state Police.