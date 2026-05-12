Suspect wanted for back-to-back gunpoint robberies in South Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of two gunpoint robberies in South Philadelphia. The suspect allegedly stole $300 in one robbery, and fired a shot in another attempt. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect accused of stealing $300 during a gunpoint robbery, then opening fire during another attempted robbery minutes later.

What we know:

Investigators say around midnight on March 26, the suspect approached a 41-year-old man who was standing alone on the corner of 5th and Reed streets.

Investigators say the suspect ordered the victim at gunpoint to lay on the ground and hand over his wallet. The suspect took $300 and the victim's backpack before fleeing on Reed Street.

Moments later, investigators believe the same suspect approached another person walking alone from behind near the intersection of 7th and Federal streets. The suspect demanded money and the 26-year-old's cell phone, according to police.

During the encounter, police say the victim put his phone in his front pocket, which caused the suspect to fire one shot towards the victim. The suspect fled on Federal Street without having taken anything.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.