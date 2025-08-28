Philly to honor 250th birthday of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in week of festivities

Thursday marked the final planning conference for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration coming to Philadelphia this October, honoring the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

What we know:

The jampacked week of festivities will officially kick off on October 9, after five years of planning, which included the last gathering today in Old City.

"What you saw in that conference was probably 80 federal, state, and local organizations coming to stitch that together to make sure we’re putting on a great party for the Navy and Marine Corps and also keeping it safe for everyone involved," said Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, U.S. Fleet Forces.

The celebrations are being held in Philadelphia and in Camden.

The morning of October 9 will kick off with a parade of ships on the Delaware River, some coming from as far as Norfolk, Virginia.

On Thursday, senior Navy officials announced for the first time that the ships will include USS Arlington, USS Lassen, USS Cooperstown, USS Billings, USCGC Lawrence Lawson, and USCGC Rankin. They will all be available for public ship tours from October 10 to October 15.

The festivities also include an all-veterans reunion picnic on Independence Mall, and a "Victory at Sea" concert to follow.

On October 13, there will be a Blue Angels flyover Independence Mall.

What they're saying:

"You’re going to see young people wearing Navy uniforms and Marine Corps uniforms and I want you to stop them, shake their hand, thank them for what they do, and then go, ‘Tell me your story,’" said Vice Admiral Gumbleton. "We’re forward deployed, so we you don’t get to see what we do, and this is the opportunity to share that."

Mayor Cherelle Parker said she is especially excited about the interaction with Philadelphia residents.

"When we talk about going into our neighborhoods and schools, so that the next generation and future and inspiring members of our Navy and Marine Corps, they are there."

She says the city’s collaboration with local, state, and federal partners will keep the events safe.

"Public health and safety is our number one priority and that is every day, particularly as it relates to all of our 2026 activities," she said.

City leaders say it’s the perfect kickoff to other major events happening in Philadelphia in 2026.

"This is a great tourist event for Philadelphia and also helps it seize the semiquincentennial spotlight, so in 2025, they think of this as the 250th city, and in 2026, they keep thinking of this as the 250th city when there are many other opportunities in other U.S. cities as well," said George Leone, President and Chair, Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps.