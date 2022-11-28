Philly hopes FDA proposal that limits nicotine levels in cigarettes helps city curb smoking

Philadelphia is hoping to get some help from the federal government in its efforts to stamp out smoking.

The Food and Drug Administration recently proposed a plan that would set maximum nicotine levels for all cigarettes produced in the U.S. by early next year.

Philadelphia has one of the highest numbers of smokers in the country. The city has been trying to ween residents off cigarettes, which are one of the leading preventable causes of death and other diseases.

The Philadelphia Department of Health in July launched an aggressive campaign aimed at curbing smoking in the city. The campaign promoted free resources to help people with tobacco and nicotine addiction.

"We have a fantastic quit line that has several free weeks of medication patches gum, and lozenges," Ryan Coffman said. "As well as trained ‘quit coaches’ that are available 24 hours a day."

Smokers who spoke to FOX 29's Joann Pileggi said breaking the habit isn't something that can be taken lightly.

"It’s real hard, you know, I have quit and went back, and each time you go back you go back harder," Christopher Jones said.