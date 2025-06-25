Jason Kelce bartends at annual fundraiser in Sea Isle City

The Brief Eagles Legend Jason Kelce hosted the 5th Annual "Team 62 at the Ocean Drive" Fundraiser. The event took over O’Donnell’s Pour House in Sea Isle City for the day.



Jason Kelce along with fellow Eagles teammates, took over the bar, serving drinks to some eager fans at the bar.

What we know:

This is the 5th year Kelce has taken the trip down the shore to put his bartending skills to the test.

"My specialty cocktail is like a beer. I’m not a good pourer. Whatever you want though, it will be heavy, we have heavy hands here. You are going to get your moneys worth," said Kelce.

Whether the drinks are tasty or not, what adds an extra boost to the drink is that for every shake and sip, it helps to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"The Eagles have an incredible history of being embedded in the community and I think before me there was tons of guys that did that," said Kelce.

Since 2021, this event has helped raise more than 1.4 million dollars for the Eagles Autism Foundation and by the looks of it that number will continue to rise.

What they're saying:

Marlene Whatley traveled all the way from New York to see the Eagles players serve up some drinks.

"I love the Eagles, I like seeing my son be happy being around the Eagles, and it’s a good time," said Whatley.

"I just want to see Jason Kelce, that’s what I’m here for, Jason and Kylie, that is what I’m here for," said Juliana Nbakwe of Center City.