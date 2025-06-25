Gun pulled on driver after minor car crash near Philadelphia gas station: police

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects after a gun was pulled on another driver after a minor car crash in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspect's vehicle was pulling out of a gas station when it struck the victim's vehicle. Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident should contact police.



A minor car crash at a Philadelphia gas station took a violent turn when investigators say two people confronted a driver with a gun and stole his cell phone.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle was pulling onto Glenwood Avenue when it struck the victim's car, leading to a verbal dispute that became threatening.

What we know:

Investigators say a Nissan Pathfinder was pulling out of a gas station on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue when it struck a passing car.

Two people got out of the Nissan and began a verbal dispute with the other driver, according to police.

When the victim tried to take a picture of the suspect's license plate, investigators say one of the men pulled out a gun and took his cell phone.

Philadelphia police shared video of the incident in which you can see the suspect knocking the phone out of the victim's hand and picking it up.

What you can do:

Authorities have asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.