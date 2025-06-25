2 riding suspected stolen motorcycle killed in crash during pursuit in Northeast Philly: police sources
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Northeast Philly Wednesday night.
Philadelphia police sources say that two individuals were killed while fleeing police during a pursuit.
What we know:
At around 9:00 p.m., police sources say a crash occurred at the intersection of Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley two people were riding a motorcycle that police believed to be stolen.
Once police pursued the motorcycle, sources say the motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a white van.
The two people riding the suspected stolen motorcycle died at the scene of the crash, police sources say.
What we don't know:
The condition of the driver of the white van has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.