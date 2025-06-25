Expand / Collapse search

2 riding suspected stolen motorcycle killed in crash during pursuit in Northeast Philly: police sources

Published  June 25, 2025 10:03pm EDT
Police sources say two people riding a suspected stolen motorcycle were killed Wednesday night during a pursuit in Northeast Philly.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Northeast Philly Wednesday night. 

Philadelphia police sources say that two individuals were killed while fleeing police during a pursuit. 

What we know:

At around 9:00 p.m., police sources say a crash occurred at the intersection of Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. 

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley two people were riding a motorcycle that police believed to be stolen. 

Once police pursued the motorcycle, sources say the motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a white van.

The two people riding the suspected stolen motorcycle died at the scene of the crash, police sources say. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver of the white van has not been released. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

