2 riding suspected stolen motorcycle killed in crash during pursuit in Northeast Philly: police sources

The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Northeast Philly Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police sources say that two individuals were killed while fleeing police during a pursuit.

What we know:

At around 9:00 p.m., police sources say a crash occurred at the intersection of Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley two people were riding a motorcycle that police believed to be stolen.

Once police pursued the motorcycle, sources say the motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a white van.

The two people riding the suspected stolen motorcycle died at the scene of the crash, police sources say.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver of the white van has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.