Bucks County Catholic school teacher, coach charged with possessing child sex abuse materials

The Brief Richard Allen Adamsky, 65, of Warminster was charged with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Adamsky was a longtime Catholic school teacher and youth sports coach. Bail was set at $500,000.



A Bucks County teacher and coach has been charged with disturbing crimes against children.

What we know:

Richard Allen Adamsky, 65, of Warminster, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after officials say he was in posession of child sexual abuse materials.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced the arrest of the longtime Catholic school teacher and youth sports coach from Warminster Township.

The arrest comes after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) jumpstarted an investigation on March 30.

NCMEC's report indicated that an image depicting a prepubescent female posing nude with her genitals exposed was uploaded using Microsoft Bing Reverse Image Search via an IP address.

Further investigation traced the IP address leading to Richard Adamsky at his Warminster address.

On Wednesday, while federal and local law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant at Adamsky's home, he was present.

During questioning, officials say Adamsky admitted to authorities that for approximately four to five years, he had been searching for, downloading, and saving hundreds of images depicting CSAM to his computer, according to a criminal complaint.

When asked how many he saved, he replied "too many," the complaint said.

Authorities noted that Adamsky is employed as a teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster and also coaches youth sports at the school.

The age group of the children he teaches and coaches is consistent with the age group depicted in the illicit images found on his devices, officials say.

Adamsky was charged with felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility.

What they're saying:

"It shakes the foundation of your trust when you have an educator, especially an elementary school educator, engaging in this type of criminal conduct," said Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn during a news conference. She says 65-year-old Richard Allen Adamsky was arrested this morning at his Warminster home.

"For charges that involved the sexual abuse of children by way of possession of child pornography," she said. The Bucks County Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and the FBI handled the investigation.

"When the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip of suspected child sexual abuse materials being uploaded from an individual," said Schorn.

"Evidence was recovered from his home that confirmed in fact that he is the individual that is alleged to be in possession of this child sex abuse material," said D.A. Schorn.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said, "Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing. No complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him."

Officials say he has also been a coach at other schools and youth organizations for girls and boys. They believe he has been involved in the alleged crimes for years.

"At this juncture, we have no information to indicate hands on perpetration of sexual offenses committed against children," said the district attorney. "That type of devious sexual attraction to pubescent or prepubescent age children, that is not normal. We know that. So it shakes your foundation. So that is obviously the priority right now to access the safety of any child that was in his care," said Schorn.

Bail was set at $500,000.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 4 at 2:45 p.m.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Warminster Detective Stephen Wojciechowski at 215-672-1000.