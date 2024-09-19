Philly officer injured after another officer’s firearm discharges inside locker room: police

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after police say he was grazed by a gunshot that was accidentally discharged by another officer Thursday.

Police say at around 4:25 p.m., an off-duty officer’s personal firearm was accidentally discharged inside the male locker room of the 25th District.

They say the bullet grazed another off-duty officer in the left leg.

The injured officer was taken to Temple Hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition and is expected to be treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more updates.