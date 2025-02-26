Officer injured while making arrest in North Philly: police

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer was injured while attempting to make an arrest Wednesday. The officer has been hospitalized. This is an ongoing investigation.



Philadelphia police are investigating after they say an officer was injured while making an arrest in North Philly Wednesday afternoon.

The details of this story are developing.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over a crash scene on 22nd Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia. A large police presence was on scene.

At 5:27 p.m., police say an officer assigned to the dirt bike detail was traveling on 22nd Street when he collided with the back of a male on an ATV.

The officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Temple University Hospital by police.

Police say he is now ‘up and walking’ and is expected to be okay.

The man operating the ATV was arrested at the scene.