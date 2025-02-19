Philly plane crash: Residents impacted receive resources at town hall

The Brief On January 31, 2025, seven people were killed during a medical transport plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia with at least 24 people injured. A few weeks later, residents impacted by the tragedy received resources during a town hall Wednesday. City representatives say they are ready to provide the resources necessary to fully recover.



It was just under three weeks ago that a medical jet crashed into the heart of Northeast Philadelphia.

Six people on the jet were killed, along with one person on the ground.

On Wednesday night, residents whose lives were shattered by the tragedy received some relief and help with resources at a town hall at Northeast High School.

What we know:

The purpose of the town hall was to let those impacted by the plane crash know that they are not forgotten.

From the insurance department to prayer stations, resources were spread out around the room.

"It's been challenging for me. A couple of days ago, I had a bad nightmare about the plane crash. I have anxiety," said Delores Brooks, a Northeast resident.

People who live in Northeast Philadelphia are still physically, emotionally, and financially recovering after a plane crashed in their neighborhood nearly three weeks ago.

"It blew out my windows. Part of the plane was on fire in front of my house. It burned down the house behind me," Brooks added.

While Roosevelt Mall returned to business as usual and road repairs on Cottman Avenue began, many neighbors are still in the beginning of the recovery process.

To assist, state Representative Jared Solomon held the resource town hall at Northeast High School.

"You have folks providing security, issues of housing. Let's say you are trying to expedite an insurance claim; we have the insurance commissioner from the state level," said State Representative Jared G. Solomon.

Representative Solomon says they are also working on legislation to help businesses and a nonprofit for residents.

"There are cracks all over the walls. There are a couple of broken windows," said Paul Billy, a Northeast resident.

Paul Billy and his father, Phares, came to the resource fair hoping to get information on how to repair their home.

"We called the insurance, and they say they are going to charge me $3,000 for them to start anything," said Phares Billy, a Northeast resident.

Meanwhile, resident Delores Brooks has already received a lot of the help she needs.

"I've gotten resources with counseling. I've gotten resources with food. I even got a prayer back here. I also got a gift card. The Red Cross is also still here for support," Brooks said.

"The help is out here, so if you need it, just come out here and get it, and let's just all pull together and help one another out," she added.

What's next:

Whether there will be more town halls like this one, Representative Solomon says they will assess the need and provide whatever is necessary to recover fully.