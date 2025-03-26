Philly Portal will turn on again this week. Here's when and where

article

The Brief Philadelphia's Portal is expected to power up again on Friday in LOVE Park. Despite its damaged glass, officials say the screen is still functional. The Portal will move locations in the coming weeks.



Back, and soon to be better than ever, Philadelphia's Portal is getting ready to go live once again!

What we know:

The Portal will be turned on again this Friday in the same LOVE Park location, according to Grover Washington of The Portal Organization.

Once new cables arrive, it will be powered back on in its current state of damage.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley got a look under the tarp, revealing three large cracks in the Portal's glass, which were caused by rocks.

Although the view may be distorted, officials say the screen can still operate with damaged glass.

"This thing is designed to withstand 100 mph winds, hurricanes, storms and floods, so a little cracked glass isn’t going to stop the Portal from continuing on," Washington said.

What's next:

The Portal will move to a new location in Philadelphia in a couple of weeks, and should have a new piece of glass in no time.

"Glass is cut and ready to go, we're just waiting for the perfect time to put it in," Washington said.

So, why is the damaged Portal turning back on in LOVE Park in the meantime? Officials say it's all about resilience.

"Just like the rest of Philadelphians, we’re resilient. You can knock us down, but we’ll get back up and keep fighting."

It's still unclear where the Portal is moving, but officials have assured Philadelphians that it will stay in the city.

"There are three potential locations," said Joe Callahan, director of the Portals Organization. "Those three locations are within the city—public property with one and the other two are private areas with public access within the city. Can you say where the three are? I'd rather not because right now they're wanting to liaison themselves for keeping the portal on their property, and it'll be in that location for a year."

The backstory:

It's been five months since the Portal opened in LOVE Park, connecting the city to Dublin, Ireland; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland.

Questions surrounding its future arose when it went offline in January thanks to ongoing vandalism and damage.

First, it was cracked by rocks, then a month later, it was hit by copper wire thieves.