Philly principals' union calls for vote of no confidence in Superintendent Hite

Philly principals' union is calling for a vote of no confidence vote in Superintendent William Hite

Leading Pennsylvania's largest school system for eight years, Hite is in the crosshairs of the 670 member school principals and administrators union which has posted a change.org petition calling for a “vote of no confidence."

The petition accuses Hite of failing to educate students, keep them safe and manage the district’s money.

"Stakeholders want a say in what’s going on in the district’s efforts as it relates to work conditions and accountability," Robin Cooper, president of the Association of School Administrators, said.

124,000 students attend Philly public schools and another 75,000 in charters. With a budget of $3 billion, the district serves children in the nation’s poorest big city.

Hite has grappled with aging buildings laced with asbestos and online learning under the threat of COVID-19.

Advertisement

In a statement, the district praised administrators writing:

"Our school leaders have done amazing work supporting our students, families and school-based staff as we began the year with students engaged in digital learning."

Hite has taken heat for renovations to his office but appears to have the support of the school board and some parents.

Hite is calling for a town hall meeting Tuesday via Zoom with school principals.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!