Philly restaurants prepare for snowstorm expected to impact the region early next week

Some restaurant workers in Philly are optimistic about the storm that has the potential to bring significant snow to the area.

Everywhere you look Thursday people are bundled up and most are moving fast to get where they’re going.

"It's cold," laughed Dave Peselli. There’s no denying that. A high of Thursday with 30 to 40 mile per hour wind gusts.

But Peselli and Ian Eversen know exactly how to handle it.

"Have a hot cocktail and a fur hat," they said.

They were on their way home from work when FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to them on South Street. Bars and restaurants hope people will still stop by before getting home though even in the cold. Coppas on South Street is only doing take out right now but promises a warm hot apple cider to go to get you through. Across the street at MilkBoy on South Street it’s not tonight they’re concerned about. Employees are watching the weekend.

"We know that it’s going to snow Sunday, it’s going to snow into Monday and possibly into Tuesday," said bartender Jessy Yocum. She says they’ve been doing well with a tin-roof heated outside dining set up.

"Typically we usually get business between 5 and 6. That happy hour time when people get off of work." Yocum says they’ve come up with something to offer a little more warmth to people who don’t come prepared for the cold.

"We were kind of like bouncing ideas off like besides hot cocktails what can we do for our guests and I was like what about a BYOB but like make it like a bring your own blanket thing. And my boss was like what if we made our own," she said. Even though Thursday started off slow they’re more optimistic about the possibility of snow.

"The last snowstorm that we had was actually great for us. People love snow days in Philly. It’s kind of a nice bar hopping experience," said Yocum.

