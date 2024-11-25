The Philly Specials team up with Mt. Joy for new Christmas music video

article

Forget the sleigh and reindeer, "Santa Drives an Astrovan" when he makes his stop in Philadelphia.

At least according to the new song released by The Philly Specials as part of their third and final Christmas album, "A Philly Christmas Party."

It features Philadelphia's own rock band, Mt. Joy, and was accompanied by a music video that was dropped over the weekend.

"Here comes Santa in an Astrovan, rollin' down Broad and Pattison," Matt Quinn sings alongside Jason Kelce as they drive around Philly in an Astrovan, delivering presents.

The video culminates with Kelce and Mt. Joy taking the stage in front of a crowd of Eagles fans before crossing Philly off their list.

Proceeds from the album will benefit "Operation Snowball," which helps provide a gift to every child in Philadelphia Public Schools this holiday season.