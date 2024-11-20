Philly trash pickup will be twice-a-week in these neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Trash day is about to double for some parts of Philadelphia as the city continues its fight against illegal dumping.
The Twice-A-Week Trash Collection Program is set to launch on December 2 in Center City and South Philadelphia.
The additional pickup day will kick off from Callowhill Street to Pattison Avenue, between the Schuylkill Expressway (30th Street) and Delaware Avenue.
The initiative is part of the city's larger efforts for cleaner streets while combating illegal dumping.
An expansion is expected in fall 2025, adding a second collection day to more parts of the city.
Specific trash and recycling days for your street are broken down in the city's full trash schedule.