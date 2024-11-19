Philly’s Saloon Restaurant named in OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants in America for 2024

article

Philadelphia has another big win on its hands after OpenTable listed one of the city’s spots in their annual list of top 100 restaurants.

Saloon Restaurant in Philadelphia’s Bella Vista neighborhood was listed as one of Open Table’s top 100 restaurants of 2024 in the United States.

There were only two restaurants listed in Pennsylvania: Saloon Restaurant in Philly and Morcilla in Pittsburgh, PA.

Saloon Restaurant is a family-owned Italian restaurant that opened in 1967.

Of the restaurant's many great qualities, a description listed on Open Table says "Saloon steaks and veal chops are legendary. Many prefer a plate of fried long hot peppers to compliment the steaks. All desserts and gelatos are made on the premises daily. The Saloon is a Philadelphia neighborhood bar and restaurant with a national reputation. And the parking is FREE!"

Check out other restaurants that made Open Table’s list here.



