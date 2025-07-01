PHL grapples with striking workers, storm delays, uptick in holiday travel: tips to remain patient

The Brief Severe weather grounded flights heading for Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday afternoon. More than 260 flights were delayed at the airport, according to the website FlightAware. More than 170 flights were canceled, as well. On top of the storm, airport workers with District Council 33 are on strike and the timing – during a busy holiday travel week – couldn’t be worse.



Philadelphia International Airport is facing a perfect storm of challenges as travelers head out for the Fourth of July holiday. With unionized airport workers on strike, bad weather causing flight disruptions, and a surge in holiday travelers, the airport is grappling with significant operational hurdles.

What we know:

Members of District Council 33, responsible for maintenance and custodial duties at the airport, are picketing outside departure entrances. These workers, critical to the smooth operation of the airport, walked off the job at 12:01 a.m., joined approximately 9,000 city workers in the strike. Allen Gorges, an airport worker, emphasized their role, stating, "We are the ones who keep the bathrooms clean. We're the ones who pick up this trash."

Despite the strike, Heather Redfern, PHL's public affairs manager, assures that the airport remains fully operational, with non-DC 33 members filling in the gaps. However, passengers may notice some areas with trash piling up and are advised to have patience due to short staffing.

What they're saying:

Redfern commented on the situation, saying, "We have a plan in place and we have people in place to do the jobs." She also noted, "We do ask our passengers to have patience, because there are some things that won't get done as quickly as they expect them because we will be a little short-staffed."

Nicholas Melone, a traveler from Moab, Utah, expressed his frustration with the flight cancellations, saying, "Monday was the goal. Tuesday was a goal, Wednesday was a goal. So maybe Thursday now." Despite the chaos, he added, "I kind of like the chaos a little bit. It's kind of fun in a masochistic way."

Claire Lacey, whose flight from Philadelphia to Seattle was delayed, shared her exhaustion, "You know you are tired, you have to get your luggage, get an Uber to go home. You are beat by the time you finally get there."

By the numbers:

The airport spokesperson expects around 681,000 people to fly in and out of PHL between Tuesday and next Monday. Meanwhile, hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed due to bad weather affecting the East Coast and Midwest.

What's next:

Redfern advises travelers to call their airlines or sign up for text message alerts to stay informed about flight statuses. With cancellations and delays causing a domino effect, passengers are encouraged to remain flexible and prepared for potential changes in their travel plans.