Photo shows bird feeding cigarette to baby chick at Florida beach

Millions of people flock to Florida beaches each year, but a new photo shows that some visitors need a reminder to clean after they leave.

Karen Catbird of Largo, Florida was visiting St. Pete Beach when she came across a sad sight: a black skimmer seabird feeding its chick a cigarette butt.

After witnessing this, Catbird wants to make people aware of how harmful their litter can be on wildlife and the environment.

"If you smoke, please don’t leave your butts behind," she wrote after posting the photo to Facebook.

According to LegacyForHealth.org, cigarette butts are often cited as the No. 1 source of pollution on beaches. The Cigarette Butt Pollution Project states that 5.6 trillion cigarettes that are made of plastic filters each year, as many as two-thirds are dumped irresponsibly.

Just recently, another Facebook user captured footage of a wildlife vs. litter situation. Video was posted this week of an alligator chewing and swallowing a large piece of plastic at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Florida.