Platt Bridge closed in both directions due to vehicle fire

A car fire on the northbound side of the Platt Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the northbound side of the bridge that connects Delaware County to Philadelphia just before 7 a.m.

A car was seen engulfed in flames in the middle of the road, bringing traffic on both sides of the bridge to a halt.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says commuters who normally use the Platt Bridge should reroute to the Girard Point Bridge to avoid the backup.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.