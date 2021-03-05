Playland’s Castaway Cove will reopen in March, less than 2 months after large fire

article

An amusement park in southern New Jersey that was severely damaged by a fire earlier this year will reopen later this month.

The Jan. 30 fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City destroyed a building that housed the park’s arcade and offices, a fast-food restaurant, a juice bar and a construction company office. But no injuries were reported in the early morning blaze, and the fire did not damage the park’s outdoor area or its rides.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, saying it was caused by "an undetermined electrical source" near the front of a building that was destroyed.

The park’s owner says it will reopen March 27.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter