Pleasantville Public Schools approve new start times for upcoming school year

The Pleasantville Public Schools board in Atlantic County has voted to approve new start times for the district's schools, set to take effect at the beginning of the new school year on September 4.

The decision follows discussions earlier this month about adjusting the schedule to better accommodate students' needs.

Related article

What we know:

The approved changes will see elementary schools starting five minutes later at 8:55 a.m., middle schools at 8:30 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m., and high schools at 8 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m.

These adjustments aim to provide students with a more conducive learning environment by allowing them a bit more time in the morning.

By shifting the schedule slightly, the board hopes to improve attendance and overall student performance.

What's next:

As the new school year approaches, families and students are encouraged to adjust their routines to accommodate the updated start times.

The district will continue to monitor the impact of these changes and gather feedback from the community to ensure the best outcomes for students.