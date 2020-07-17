Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt following fiery crash in Feltonville

Authorities say one person is dead and another is stable after a mini-van was found flipped on its side and engulfed in flames early Friday morning in Feltonville.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just after 2 a.m. and found the torched car on the northbound side of the road.

Police say a man in the driver's seat was burned beyond recognition and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man in the passenger's seat was pulled through the window and taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. No other injuries have been reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP