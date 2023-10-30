Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting inside Philadelphia home

article

One person is dead and two others are hurt after police say a shooting erupted inside a home Monday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two women, 21 and 27, suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information provided by police.

A 27-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the back and taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he died.

The two women injured in the shooting were also brought by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Authorities say an arrest was made following the deadly triple shooting and a weapon was recovered at the property.