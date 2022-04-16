Police: 1 injured, 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Cheltenham Township

article

Cheltenham Township Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one man.

Officials say police responded to the shooting on Ogontz Avenue, in Cheltenham Township, Saturday, around 4:45 in the afternoon.

A Jeep was in the northbound lane of Ogontz Avenue when male occupants of a dark-colored Ford Taurus began firing at the Jeep, multiple times, hitting a person inside, according to authorities.

The wounded person was rushed to Abington Hospital in serious condition, though officials say that person is expected to survive.

Cheltenham Township Police found the Taurus a short time later and took three people into custody. They believe a fourth person escaped.

Officers found multiple firearms in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident are urged to contact Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter