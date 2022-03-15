Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in Reading after fight turns into shooting
READING, Pa. - Investigators with the Reading Police Department are looking into a shooting that killed one man and injured two others on Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 1300 Block of Meade Street around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs was dead when officers arrived.
Two others, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in an ambulance while a third person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.
All three who were injured have non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
As the investigation continues, police say the incident stemmed from a fight.
