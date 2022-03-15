Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in Reading after fight turns into shooting

article

Investigators with the Reading Police Department are looking into a shooting that killed one man and injured two others on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 Block of Meade Street around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs was dead when officers arrived.

Two others, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in an ambulance while a third person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

All three who were injured have non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

As the investigation continues, police say the incident stemmed from a fight.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter