Police: 1 man dead, 2 men in custody after West Oak Lane shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after an alleged shooting in West Oak Lane Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue around noon.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two other men were taken into custody, according to police. A weapon was also reportedly recovered.