One week after deadly Philadelphia shooting: South Street businesses still recovering

It's been a week since a deadly mass shooting on South Street completely rocked the city of Philadelphia.

Three people were killed and nearly a dozen injured after gunmen opened fire on South Street as crowds gathered for a busy Saturday night.

Restaurants and stores along the popular thoroughfare say they have experienced a significant decline in business since the devastating shooting, and are now asking the community for support.

"It was definitely a challenging week," said Nora Portugal, owner of Nora’s Kitchen on 3rd and South streets.

Despite the summer weather and several events happening in the area, Potrugal says business just hasn't kept up. Some barricades from last weekend still remain in place outside some stores.

"This is our high season," she said. "Summertime is when we expect to receive more patrons, and we actually are not seeing that after what happened last week."

In hopes of preventing another tragedy, police have increased their presence on South Street - even closing the area to all vehicle traffic after 8 p.m.

While some believe the new security measure may be adding to the decline in business, others say the added officers are long overdue.