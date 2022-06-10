Police: Teen killed, another hurt in Philadelphia drive-by shooting

An apparent drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Philadelphia claimed the life of a teenage boy and injured a teenage girl, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Bridge Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wound to the chest and brought him to Albert Einstein Hospital where police say he died.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the eye on Bridge Street arrived at Frankford hospital and was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Captain John Walker told reporter that the teens were sitting on the front porch of a home when a shooter fired from the window of a blue Chevy.

No arrests were reported following the broad daylight double shooting.

"We just need the public's help to understand that this can't be normalized, number one, and that we should not tolerate this," Walker said. "We will walk with you, we will be with you, we will be your partners, but we need people to be engaged with their kids and engaged with communities."