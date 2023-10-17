Police: 1 man fatally shot and man, 25, injured in Queen Village double shooting

article

One man is dead and another man is suffering injuries after a double shooting occurred in Queen Village Tuesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times to his chest, abdomen and torso and a 25-year-old male was shot once in his left hand at around 6:58 p.m. on 5th and Carpenter Streets.

Officials say the 23-year-old was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police where he was then pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Police also transported the 25-year-old to Jefferson Hospital, where they say he is listed in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small, the scene consisted of over 40 shell casings located in three to four different groups from what they believe to be several semi-automatic handguns.

Police real time crime cameras recorded some of the incident along with a nearby convenience store which officials say was also hit by gunfire during the shooting.

There were several customers and employees in the corner store that was struck, but police say no one inside was hit by gunfire. Police believe the 25-year-old shot was an employee of the corner store and innocent bystander who was standing outside the business when he got hit in the hand.

Chief Small said two parked vehicles nearby were also struck by gunfire.

According to camera footage, police say two vehicles drove North on 5th Street when several people exited the vehicles.

At least one of the shooters chased the 23-year-old on the sidewalk, shot him and once the victim hit the ground, Small said the video showed the shooter stand over him continuing to shoot "at point-blank range."

Officials believe there are at least three or four shooters who they say then got back into both vehicles.

One vehicle was last seen going North on 5th Street from Carpenter Street while the other was last seen going West on Carpenter Street from 5th Street.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests or apprehensions have been made.

