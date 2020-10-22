Police: 1 wounded in shooting following altercation at family memorial service in Ardmore

article

Police are investigating after a person was shot at a family memorial service in Ardmore.

It happened at the Palombaro Club on County Line Road around 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, there was an altercation which resulted in the victim being shot in the groin. No word on their condition but police tell FOX 29 the victim was conscious.

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

