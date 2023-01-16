Police: 12-year-old stable after being found shot inside Philadelphia home

article

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot inside a Philadelphia home Monday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5100 block of North 8th Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and drove him to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that family members heard one gunshot inside the home and found the pre-teen in a second floor bedroom.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that the victim accidentally shot himself inside the home where police say several kids and young adults were.

Small said investigators have not been able to find the gun, but all the people who were inside the house are being interviewed by police.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.