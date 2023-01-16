Passenger critically injured after being shot in the head while driving in Oxford Circle

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Oxford Circle on Monday night.

A man and woman were driving down Eastwood Street shortly before 8 p.m. when police say the man, 46, who was in the passenger seat, was shot in the back of the head.

Police say the woman stopped at the E-Z Gas Station located at Cottman and Glendale avenues where police were on location.

Officers on scene transported the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition and immediately sent for surgery.

The car was held at the gas station for investigators to search, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.