Woman dead after being shot multiple times inside her living room, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside her home in East Germantown on Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police say they responded to the 5500 block of Crowson Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in the head inside her living room.

Medics say they pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Four spent shell casings were found next to the victim's body, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say no force entry is suspected after they determined all doors and windows of the home to be intact.

No arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.