Police: 13-year-old girl wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

Police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old girl was shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2000 block of West York Street around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the girl was shot once the calf. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

