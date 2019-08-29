Police: 14-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia found safe

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for over two weeks has been found safe, police confirmed Friday.

This news comes less than 24-hours after police gave an update on the search for the missing girl.

Officers said Thursday they believed the victim was "in danger." According to the Special Victims Unit officials, family members received an Instagram message that claimed to be from the girl last weekend.

The message said she was being held against her will at an unknown location, and included a picture of the car the sender claimed belonged to her kidnapper.

Police tracked the vehicle down and spoke to the owner. The man told them he gave the girl a ride over the weekend but dropped her off and had no knowledge of her whereabouts.