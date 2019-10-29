Police: 14-year-old high school student arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

Police say a 14-year-old student from Gateway Regional High School was arrested after posting a threat to shoot up the school on Snapchat.

According to police, the student wrote, “thinking about shooting it up tbh," which stands for to be honest. Thanks to an anonymous tip, officers arrested the 14-year-old Sunday for creating public false alarm.

The school originally notified parents on their Facebook page, but after the high level of concern, a letter went on Tuesday.

Gateway High School released the following statement:

"The school administration and Board of Education share parent and student concerns regarding school safety and take all threats seriously. As situations arise, such as the recent social media post, school personnel, School Resource Officers, and local law enforcement work together to manage what’s happening and to verify information. We continually review our safety and security plan and procedures.

As a legal investigation is progressing, the district is not permitted to comment on certain aspects and is bound by student privacy laws. It is natural for people to want answers and the district wants to answer all of their questions, however sometimes we are also mandated to follow specific statutes and laws regarding information about students. We are committed to being as transparent as possible and student and staff safety is our top priority.

The district works very closely with our School Resource Officers and local law enforcement to release information and ensure what is shared is accurate. Teaching staff members are talking with the students to help alleviate anxiety and direct them to their guidance counselors. We want them to feel safe at school and to know that we have resources in place to support them."