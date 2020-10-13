Police: 15-year-old boy shot on front porch of home in West Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot on the front porch of a home in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of North 48th Street just before 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the boy was inside an enclosed front porch with a family member when an unknown shooter entered and shot the victim at least once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by a family member and placed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

