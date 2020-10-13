Expand / Collapse search

Police: 15-year-old boy shot on front porch of home in West Philadelphia

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night on the front porch of a home in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot on the front porch of a home in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of North 48th Street just before 9 p.m. 

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the boy was inside an enclosed front porch with a family member when an unknown shooter entered and shot the victim at least once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by a family member and placed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported.

