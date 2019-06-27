Police: 15-year-old girl missing from South Philadelphia

article

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Shamika Scaffe was last seen on the 2600 block of Jackson Street around 12 p.m.

Shamika is described as 5'3, 170 pounds with black shoulder-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information on Shamika's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 215-686-3013.