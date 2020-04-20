Police: 16-year-old boy shot while waiting for bus in Wissinoming

article

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot while waiting for the bus in Wissinoming.

It happened on the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the boy was shot once in the right leg. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP